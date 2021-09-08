Dedicated bins for plastic waste are a common sight, and plastic recycling is widely promoted. So why does only a fraction of the plastic we toss actually get recycled?

One reason is that most plastic isn’t easily recyclable, says Jan Dell, a chemical engineer who heads up The Last Beach Cleanup, a nonprofit focused on plastic pollution. Plastic products are often made of mixtures of many chemicals, which can stymie recycling processes by making it harder to isolate a base material that can be recovered and reused.

Perhaps the most important reason is that there is very little financial incentive to recycle: It’s far less expensive to manufacture most types of plastic from scratch than it is to recycle old plastic into something new. The least recyclable plastic products include many labeled with the numbers 3 through 7 in the recycling triangle, as well as the majority of plastic bags and packaging film.

Certain types of plastic, however, are economically viable and relatively easy to recycle, and even in high demand. These include PET plastic bottles, like the ones soda and water are sold in, and HDPE milk jugs (respectively labeled with a number 1 or 2 inside the recycling triangle). But just 29 percent of the plastic used in these jugs and bottles was recycled in 2018.

According to guidelines from the Federal Trade Commission, at least 60 percent of Americans should have access to a program that recycles a particular item before it can be labeled as recyclable without some language noting that access to recycling may be limited. But these guidelines are rarely followed, according to a 2020 report from Greenpeace. (The FTC did not respond to a request for comment.)

Only numbers 1 and 2 bottles and jugs are recycled consistently; labeling other items as “check locally” inside a recycling triangle is just greenwashing, Dell says—a way for a company to imply that something will be recycled when it will almost certainly end up in a landfill.

Well-intentioned consumers are also partly responsible for the low plastic recycling rate. “Wishcycling,” or tossing every type of plastic into the recycling bin and hoping for the best, can make separating out useful material more difficult and actually reduce the amount of plastic that is recycled, says Jeff Donlevy, the general manager at a California recycling facility who has been in the industry for more than 25 years. This can lead to recyclable plastic ending up in landfills and incinerators.

In theory, sorting plastics and depositing only readily recyclable types into the recycling bin would help fix this problem. (According to a May 2021 nationally representative survey of 2,079 U.S. adults by CR, 65 percent of Americans say they typically separate plastics for recycling.) But U.S. recycling trends have worked against this type of careful sorting. Many municipalities have switched to single-stream recycling, in which aluminum cans, glass bottles, plastic jugs, and paper and cardboard all get dumped into the same bin. That can make things easier for the consumer, but it also makes sorting out the recyclable plastic more difficult, so more ultimately ends up discarded rather than recycled, says Brandon Wright, vice president of communications for the National Waste & Recycling Association.

On the bright side, most discarded plastic bottles are collected and recycled in states that require people to pay a bottle deposit. But only 10 states currently have such laws.