This new review helps clarify how PFAS might affect the liver, which will help researchers figure out what to look for in future studies, DeWitt says.

And while more research is needed to identify exactly how much PFAS exposure may lead to liver damage, some concerning changes are seen even at very low levels of exposure, Ducatman says. This could be a reason for public health authorities to consider monitoring liver health in communities known to be highly exposed to PFAS.

Another question that needs to be answered is whether or not all PFAS cause these same effects. Most of the studies on people focus on just a few of the best-known PFAS chemicals. Several of these have already been largely phased out of production in the U.S., though they are still commonly found in people because they persist in the environment. And there are thousands of other potential PFAS out there, with hundreds in use, which are far less studied. But even if we don’t know for sure that all PFAS cause the same effects, chemicals that serve a similar purpose may have similar effects on the body, Ducatman says.

Right now, because only a few of these chemicals have been phased out, it may leave many people exposed to the potential health effects caused by replacement chemicals. “If we’re going to be using PFAS, we’re obligated to figure out which if any are safe, rather than assuming they’re safe unless proven otherwise,” Ducatman says.