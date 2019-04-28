A handful of chips dunked in premade guacamole could supply hundreds of milligrams of sodium—and can add up quickly. In fact, the average adult consumes 3,400 mg a day, which is about 50 percent more than the daily recommended limit of 2,300. But you don’t have to say adios to your favorite festive dishes. As our sodium swaps show, the amount varies widely among brands, so comparing labels can be an easy, effective way to manage your sodium intake better.