A bowl of chips and and a bowl of salsa

Your Cinco de Mayo celebration wouldn’t be complete without crunchy chips and zesty salsa. But those tortilla chips, premade dips, or even just a side of beans could be packing more sodium than you surmised.

More on Healthy Eating
CR's Blood Pressure Monitor Ratings & Buying Guide
More From Consumer Reports
11 Ways to Eat Healthier This Spring
Healthy Eating at Restaurants

A handful of chips dunked in premade guacamole could supply hundreds of milligrams of sodium—and can add up quickly. In fact, the average adult consumes 3,400 mg a day, which is about 50 percent more than the daily recommended limit of 2,300. But you don’t have to say adios to your favorite festive dishes. As our sodium swaps show, the amount varies widely among brands, so comparing labels can be an easy, effective way to manage your sodium intake better.

Tortilla Chips
115 mg per oz.
Tostitos Original
Restaurant Style Chips

vs.

55 mg per oz.
Tostitos
Lightly Salted
Guacamole
150 mg per 2 tbsp.
Sabra Guacamole, Classic

vs.

115 mg per 2 tbsp.
Wholly Avocado Simply Avocado, Sea Salt
Tortillas
400 mg per tortilla
Mission Flour Tortillas Soft Taco, Super Soft

vs.

10 mg per 2 tortillas
Mission White Corn Tortillas, Super Soft
Salsa
230 mg per 2 tbsp.
Pace Thick & Chunky Salsa, Medium

vs.

80 mg per 2 tbsp.
Green Mountain Gringo Medium Salsa
Black Beans
410 mg per ½ cup
Goya Black Beans

vs.

135 mg per ½ cup
Goya Low Sodium Black Beans
Refried Beans
550 mg Per ½ cup
Rosarita Refried Beans, Traditional

vs.

190 mg per ½ cup
Amy's Organic Vegetarian Traditional Refried Beans, Light In Sodium

Editor's Note: This article also appeared in the May 2019 issue of Consumer Reports magazine.