FDA Withheld Information About the Safety Risks of Aveeno and Neutrogena Sunscreens Contaminated With Benzene

Michael Hansen, PhD, a senior scientist at CR, agrees that the levels of benzene found are alarming. “Research clearly shows that regular exposure to benzene at levels above 2 ppm increases the risk of cancer, and the amount detected in these products was well above that,” he says. He notes 2 ppm is many times higher than what is allowed in drinking water. “And remember,” he says, “these sunscreens are aerosols, so users are exposed not only when they rub it onto their skin but possibly also if they inhale it while it is being applied.”

The FDA completes Health Hazard Evaluations to assess the safety risk of a contaminated product that is being recalled. Johnson & Johnson and the FDA met prior to the recall about the “risk assessment completed by the FDA,” according to agency records.

But Donna Lorenson, vice president of communications for Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health, said in a statement that the meeting was to discuss the company’s analysis and not "the content or conclusions of any FDA assessment.” Lorenson also said that the agency did not tell the company that it had “concluded that adverse events were likely to occur.” She said Johnson & Johnson did not get a copy of the report until late November, and is now “in discussion with the agency about its contents.”

Courtney Rhodes, an FDA spokesperson, would not confirm whether FDA officials had or had not discussed the agency’s risk assessment with Johnson & Johnson, saying it doesn’t disclose its communications with companies related to product recalls.

Lorenson also said that the FDA reviewed the company’s draft press release and urged Johnson & Johnson to issue it as soon as possible.

But experts and consumer advocates say the FDA should’ve made public details about the agency’s evaluation of the issue, especially since it conflicted with Johnson & Johnson’s public statement.

“The FDA needs a reminder that its mission is to protect public health and its own website should not serve as a platform for company misinformation,” says Dave Andrews, a senior scientist at the advocacy organization Environmental Working Group who studies issues with contamination in sunscreen products. “These products were recalled, but instead of FDA publishing their health concerns they let Johnson and Johnson publish a misleading press release.”

Rhodes, at the FDA, also declined to comment specifically about the agency’s internal report. She says the agency continually gains “new knowledge which allows us to identify and quickly address previously unknown risks.”

“When we identify drug quality lapses that pose potential risks for patients, we make every effort to understand the issues and provide our best recommendation to the public as quickly and accurately as possible,” Rhodes says. “We will continue to investigate and work to ensure these types of impurities do not exceed acceptable limits.”

Brian Ronholm, director of food policy for CR, says the FDA needs to do more. “When the agency seemingly prioritizes industry concerns over public health concerns, it runs counter to its mission and fails to engender confidence that it can adequately protect consumers," he says. "If the level of a harmful chemical in a product exceeds accepted limits, FDA should not allow the company to call the product safe.”