How to Lower Your Cable and Internet Bills

Call on a weekday. That’s when other customers are busy at work. You’ll get shorter hold times, Kurland says, and, more importantly, higher-level reps with access to the best discount codes.

Don’t be too quick to say yes. Reps will give you the worst offers first, Kurland says. Turn those down, and they’ll move on to the better deals.

Avoid online chat tools. At most companies, Kurland says, the live-chat reps are lower on the ladder than telephone reps and can’t provide the best discounts.

Threaten to cut part of your service. That gets your call elevated right away to a rep with the clout to do what it takes to keep you, Kurland says. If there’s only one provider in your area, that may reduce your leverage. But if you have a bundled plan that includes cable, internet, and phone service, you may be able to use plans from other mobile providers and video streaming services such as Disney+ and Hulu to your advantage.

Get it in writing. When you’re satisfied with the rate, ask the customer service rep to send an email outlining the changes, Kurland says. If the rep doesn’t follow through on what you agreed to, you’ll have a document to back up your claims.