How to Lower Your Cable and Internet Bills
If you’re fed up with paying a premium for those services, use these tips from a negotiation expert to get a better deal
As surveys of CR members have confirmed time and again, it pays to haggle. But it takes some skill to duel with a cable and internet provider, in part because there’s so little competition in many areas of the country that you can’t just shift to a rival service.
So we asked Ben Kurland, co-founder of the negotiating service BillFixers, to give us some pointers.
“Most of what goes into getting a discount is just asking for it,” he says.
Here are his expert tips.