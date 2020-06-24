Whole Foods introduced Starkey Spring Water in 2015, with chief operating officer A.C. Gallo telling investors, “It’s amazingly pristine water” that “naturally flows out of the ground,” from a spring in Idaho. That point is reinforced on the product’s label, which declares that Starkey is “made by Mother Nature.”

But in December 2016, records show that the FDA was notified of tests conducted by Florida’s bottled water regulator showing that Starkey had 11.7 ppb of arsenic, which is above the federal safety threshold. Weeks later, additional tests found 12 ppb of arsenic in samples taken from other lots.

The FDA told Whole Foods about the results, saying the findings could warrant a recall, and asked how the company planned to respond, according to FDA records obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request (PDF). The FDA noted the potential health risks of long-term consumption of bottled water containing arsenic—including cancer, skin lesions, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes.

“With prolonged use of the product for many years, a wide variety of adverse effects may occur,” the report said.

In late 2016 and early 2017, Whole Foods responded to the findings by recalling more than 2,000 cases of Starkey Spring Water.

Since then, the company’s own internal tests (PDF) continue to show arsenic levels at 8 to 9 ppb—lower than the levels CR found.

A law in California requires bottlers that sell in the state to provide consumers an easy-to-read report detailing the quality of their product on request. If a bottled water has arsenic levels above 5 ppb, the company must include a disclaimer in those reports noting the elevated levels. Consumers often can find the report on a company’s website or by contacting the manufacturer directly.

“Arsenic levels above 5 ppb and up to 10 ppb are present in your drinking water,” says the disclaimer in the Starkey Spring Water report. “While your drinking water meets the current EPA standard for arsenic, it does contain low levels of arsenic.”

California’s Department of Public Health says it requires warnings for bottled waters with arsenic levels above 5 ppb and below 10 ppb because it requires similar statements from community water systems and wants the standards for bottled water and tap water to be aligned.