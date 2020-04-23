Ricky Reynolds is one of the beneficiaries. The 65-year-old Detroit resident moved into his home down the road from Coca-Cola’s bottling plant last summer after obtaining the deed from an acquaintance for $500. It should have been a happy occasion. Reynolds had been homeless, bouncing between family and friends, so it was a relief to get his own place—until he tried to get the water bill put in his name.

Reynolds, who is retired, learned from the city that his new home had a nearly $20,000 unpaid water bill.

“It’s hard to catch up with $20,000 when you have a fixed income,” he says. And the city refused to turn on his water unless he paid 10 percent of the bill, he says, a monumental demand for someone living on Social Security income. Reynolds was never able to pay the bill.

In the months before the city finally restored his water service during the pandemic, Reynolds says, he had to fill up containers with water from family members, then haul them home. And he bought bottled water whenever he could—including, he says, Dasani, which may have been made around the corner at the Coca-Cola plant. (The city didn’t directly respond to questions about Reynolds’ case.)

Detroit’s temporarily suspended shutoff policy states that residents or businesses are delinquent and potentially risk having their water shut off if they are 60 days past due with a minimum balance of $150, a spokesperson says. (The city considers a company’s accounting practices, as well, before determining whether to proceed with a service interruption.)

Records show that since 2017, both Coca-Cola and Pepsi met that threshold at points.

Between April and July 2017, billing records show, Coca-Cola had a $77,600 balance that went unpaid for three months. From August to November of that year, it carried a balance of as much as $287,250 before paying it off. From December 2017 to March 2018, the company had a balance that fluctuated between $1,860 to $108,170 before paying it off in full. Meanwhile, from December 2018 to February 2019, Pepsi had a balance between $1,410 and $29,710 until paying it off.

The city never shut off the companies’ water, and bottling continued.