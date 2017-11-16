Based on CR’s hands-on testing, the systems below have been ranked as the most, moderately, or least distracting for drivers. Some of the reasons for each ranking are included.
Most Distracting Systems
Models & Availability
CR's Take
Acura
All; optional on ILX
Pros: Has large text, phones pair easily.
Cons: Frustrating dual-screen setup, convoluted display logic, and finicky voice-command system.
Cadillac (Cue only)
All; optional on ATS
Pros: Has good voice commands.
Cons: Has a confusing interface, a sluggish response, and overly sensitive touch buttons.
Lexus
NX, RX, GS, LS, LC
(optional on IS, RC, ES)
Pros: Has good steering-wheel shortcuts.
Cons: The mouselike controller is fussy, and it’s a challenge to move the cursor through onscreen choices, especially when driving.
Mercedes-Benz
All
Pros: Has easy-to-choose functions.
Cons: It lacks knobs and buttons, which would be easier to use. Touchpad controls on the newest versions (in C, E, S, GLC, GLE, GLS models) are too sensitive.
Tesla
Model S, Model X
Pros: The system works well, with clear graphics and capable internet radio music search.
Cons: Touch screen controls everything but can be distracting. There are no volume or tuning knobs, which CR prefers.
Volvo
XC60, XC90, S90, V90
Pros: Has a large, easy-to-read screen.
Cons: Touch screen can be difficult to operate; commands require familiarity with the system. There’s lots of small text, and smartphone integration is buggy.
Moderately Distracting Systems
Audi
All
Pros: Has a central controller, buttons, and handwriting recognition, plus well-designed steering-wheel controls and lots of features.
Cons: It’s complex to learn though intuitive once mastered.
BMW
All
Pros: Has an easy-to-read screen with large text, quick input responses, and an effective controller knob.
Cons: Takes time to master; optional touchpad isn’t very helpful.
Honda
Optional on all except Accord, Clarity
Pros: None.
Cons: Onscreen buttons and menus aren’t intuitive, poor voice-command quality, and confusing dual-screen setup. High-trim systems lack volume and tuning knobs.
Infiniti
Q50
Pros: Dual screens make it easy to see lots of information.
Cons: Slow startup; complicated menu and control structure. Many tasks require multiple screen taps.
Mazda
All
Pros: Has an easy-to-read screen and text.
Cons: Even simple functions require multiple steps, touch screen works only when vehicle is stopped, poor voice recognition.
Mini
All
Pros: Voice commands process quickly but require preset commands.
Con: Requires a learning curve.
Least Distracting Systems
These are the least distracting systems that still offer high-level capability.
FCA
(Uconnect 8.4-inch screen)
Optional on all Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram models except the Grand Caravan, Renegade,
and Wrangler
Pros: Uses simple logic and good old-fashioned knobs and buttons. Has big onscreen text and icons.
Cons: The screen is highly reflective, highlighting fingerprints and smudges. Must use touch screen for functions such as heated seats and steering-wheel controls.
Ford/Lincoln
(Ford Sync3 only)
Standard on all Lincoln models
Pros: Has large, well-labeled icons, quick responses, natural voice commands, and large volume and tuning knobs.
Cons: The screen is a long reach for shorter drivers in some models.
GM
(except Cadillac)
Pros: Has large text, traditional knobs and buttons, and comprehensive steering-wheel controls.
Cons: Swiping motions are difficult to do while driving, smaller-screen version is more difficult to use.
Hyundai/Kia/Genesis
All
Pros: Has traditional knobs and buttons, plus a touch screen with a logical system structure.
Cons: Too many steps required to scroll through phone contacts, small screens in base models aren’t user-friendly.
Nissan
Standard on select models
Pros: Has simple knobs and buttons, good text size, quick navigation-route processing.
Cons: Cumbersome phone pairing and setup.
Subaru
All
Pros: Has easy-to-understand menus.
Cons: Some onscreen buttons are small and crammed together, has few steering-wheel controls, and glossy screen is difficult to read in direct sunlight.
Toyota
All
Pros: Has a logical screen structure.
Cons: Touch-screen buttons are packed tightly together, voice command system is lackluster, and users have to install a smartphone app to use additional functions.
Volkswagen
All
Pros: Has seamless phone pairing and handy knobs and buttons for basic functions.
Cons: Navigation graphics and voice commands aren’t the most refined, and the touch screen can be tricky to use.
