Models & Availability CR’s Take

FCA (Uconnect 8.4-inch screen) Optional on all Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram models except the Grand Caravan, Renegade, and Wrangler Pros: Uses simple logic and good old-fashioned knobs and buttons. Has big onscreen text and icons.



Cons: The screen is highly reflective, highlighting fingerprints and smudges. Must use touch screen for functions such as heated seats and steering-wheel controls.

Ford/Lincoln (Ford Sync3 only) Standard on all Lincoln models Pros: Has large, well-labeled icons, quick responses, natural voice commands, and large volume and tuning knobs.



Cons: The screen is a long reach for shorter drivers in some models.

GM (except Cadillac) Pros: Has large text, traditional knobs and buttons, and comprehensive steering-wheel controls. Cons: Swiping motions are difficult to do while driving, smaller-screen version is more difficult to use.

Hyundai/Kia/Genesis All Pros: Has traditional knobs and buttons, plus a touch screen with a logical system structure.



Cons: Too many steps required to scroll through phone contacts, small screens in base models aren’t user-friendly.

Nissan Standard on select models Pros: Has simple knobs and buttons, good text size, quick navigation-route processing. Cons: Cumbersome phone pairing and setup.

Subaru All Pros: Has easy-to-understand menus.



Cons: Some onscreen buttons are small and crammed together, has few steering-wheel controls, and glossy screen is difficult to read in direct sunlight.

Toyota All Pros: Has a logical screen structure.

Cons: Touch-screen buttons are packed tightly together, voice command system is lackluster, and users have to install a smartphone app to use additional functions.