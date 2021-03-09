Aside from nutrition, there are other concerns consumers have about buying rotisserie chickens. Here are some tips and answers to common questions about how to pick the best bird and what to do with it once you get it home.

When Is the Best Time of Day to Buy a Rotisserie Chicken?

Supermarkets cook up fresh rotisserie chickens every 2 to 4 hours from 8 or 9 a.m. till about 4 to 6 p.m. Most often, the best selection and supply is available during evening peak hours, Roerink says. If you want to plan ahead, call the deli department at your supermarket and ask what its cooking schedule is.

Deli chefs will take any unsold chickens from the warming case and use them to make chicken noodle soup and rotisserie chicken salad.

Do Stores Use Chickens That Are Close to Their Sell-By Date to Make Rotisserie Chickens?

“Most stores buy the broiler chickens [used to make rotisserie chickens] completely separately from the fresh whole chickens they sell in the meat department,” Roerink says. And they’re not the same birds. According to the Department of Agriculture, the ones in the meat case weigh 5 pounds or more while the ones used to make rotisserie chickens are smaller, around 2.5 to 4.5 pounds.

What Do Labels Like “Natural,” “Organic,” and “Raised Without Antibiotics” Mean?

On meat and poultry, the USDA defines “natural” as minimally processed and containing no added artificial ingredients. (On other foods, it has no clearly defined meaning.) A no-hormone claim is true, but it doesn’t differentiate one chicken from another because the USDA bans hormone use in all chicken.

The two labels that do differentiate are “raised without antibiotics” and “organic.”

A no-antibiotics claim means that the chicken was never given antibiotics; however it’s only a sure bet when the claim is accompanied by the USDA Processed Verified shield or USDA Organic seal on the package. These drugs are often given to food animals to prevent disease, but such use contributes to the public health problem of antibiotic resistance, which is when the drugs become less effective at killing the bacteria that cause illness.

In addition to being raised without antibiotics, organic chickens ate organic-certified feed and were raised in living conditions that accommodated their health and natural behaviors—meaning, they weren’t continually confined in small cages, and they got access to the outdoors, shade, shelter, fresh air, clean water, and direct sunlight.

Why Does Your Rotisserie Chicken Look Pink? Is It not Cooked Through?

Because rotisserie chickens are smaller, younger birds, there can be more pigmentation in and around the bones. According to the USDA, the pink color in safely cooked chicken may be due to the hemoglobin (protein molecules in red blood cells) in tissues, which can form “a heat-stable color.”

How Long Can You Keep Rotisserie Chicken?

Cut it into several pieces and refrigerate it in a covered container for up to four days or freeze it. Frozen leftovers are safe indefinitely but best eaten within four months, after which moisture and flavor is compromised.

What Are Some Healthy Ways You Can Use Rotisserie Chicken?

A serving size of rotisserie chicken is 3 to 4 ounces, so if you’re not feeding a family (or training for a triathlon) you’ll have leftovers. (You can also make any of the following meals using the whole bird.) Shred up the meat for: