To reduce the amount of contaminated poultry, advocates say other changes are needed, too, starting long before chickens reach the processing plants.

The vast majority of the roughly 9 billion chickens raised for food in the U.S. each year begin their lives in facilities run by a handful of companies that breed the hens and hatch the eggs. The chicks then go to grow houses until they’re ready to be shipped for slaughter, processing, and packaging. Turkeys are produced in a similar way.

Given how consolidated the poultry system is, any bacteria the chicks carry can be widely distributed. One example is a recent outbreak of Salmonella hadar linked to ground turkey, says Thomas Gremillion, director of food policy at the Consumer Federation of America. Investigators found evidence of the outbreak across the country. “Where did it come from?” he says. “Everywhere. And why? Because this highly consolidated, highly integrated system has got problems at the top.”

But trying to fix problems at the top, in the hatcheries and farms, is difficult, in part because the USDA’s oversight there is limited. The government does have some jurisdiction in those locations, through a branch called the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service. But APHIS’ focus is animal health, not human health. As a result, those farms more aggressively vaccinate hens against salmonella strains that sicken birds rather than humans.

The USDA’s oversight of meat safety doesn’t start until the chickens reach the slaughterhouse, when the agency’s Food Safety and Inspection Service enters the scene. But by that point, Ronholm says, “the salmonella is already out of the barn.”

Michael Taylor, a former acting undersecretary for food safety at the USDA and a current board member at Stop Foodborne Illness, agrees. “The USDA should have full regulatory authority at the farm. The lack of accountability at that stage is a problem.”

Broadening the USDA’s authority, though, is unlikely, at least in the short term, because that would require action by Congress. So, Taylor says, processors need to be more demanding of the companies that supply them with the birds.

That means, for example, requiring proof that their suppliers vaccinated the birds and included probiotics in their feed, which can help keep bad bacteria from populating their intestines. They should also test more of the chickens when they arrive at the slaughterhouse and reject birds contaminated with dangerous bacteria.

Evidence from the European Union shows that better care for birds results in less bacteria in meat. Between 2005 and 2006, almost a quarter of flocks in the EU tested positive for salmonella; a decade later, after farmers were required to adopt strict hygiene measures, just 3 percent did.

Having chickens arrive at the processing plants healthy might reduce reliance on some controversial practices, such as dipping chicken carcasses in chlorine or other antimicrobial washes, a practice that is banned in the EU.

Processors can do better, too, once birds enter their slaughter­houses. That includes ensuring that workers practice scrupulous hygiene, as well as sterilizing defeathering machines and conveyor belts.

In addition, the FSIS could use its authority more aggressively in the processing plants.

Ronholm, for example, says that when companies exceed allowed limits for contaminated poultry, the FSIS essentially gives them a warning by asking them to develop a plan to make corrections.

But each day the problem remains unfixed, more potentially contaminated chicken is distributed. “At the very least, the FSIS should act quickly against these poor-performing plants,” Ronholm says. That could even mean withholding the “USDA Inspected” seal, which would make selling the poultry illegal. “Without a meaningful threat, companies often aren’t motivated to improve as quickly,” he says.

When outbreaks do occur, the USDA should have more power to compel recalls. Currently, it must rely on companies to voluntarily recall their products—and most resist.

One reason recalls are so difficult to trigger is that the USDA must genetically match the bacteria making people sick to a particular product. Such proof is hard to come by because it can require finding an unopened package of meat containing the outbreak strain in the home of an ill person.

Such investigations can also be time-consuming. For example, in October 2013, during the outbreak that sickened the Cratens, CR called for a recall of Foster Farms chicken after we found salmonella matching the outbreak strain in a sample of the company’s chicken. But the chicken was not recalled until July 2014.