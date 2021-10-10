What 100 Calories of Halloween Candy Looks Like

We all have our favorite seasonal treat, but the key to indulging healthfully is portion control. “You can fool yourself into thinking those ‘fun size’ packages are small, so you can eat a lot of them,” says Amy Keating, RD, a CR nutritionist. But calories and added sugars can add up fast.

To help you keep your consumption in check, we calculated the exact amount of 16 trick-or-treat favorites you can eat for 100 calories. Use this visual guide to keep tabs on how much you’re eating—and on days when you do indulge, try to limit other sugary foods, Keating says, because you get from 2 to 5 teaspoons of added sugars in 100 calories of these sweet treats.