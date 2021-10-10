What 100 Calories of Halloween Candy Looks Like
Here's how to have some of what you're craving—without wrecking your diet this holiday
You don’t need to be a kid to love Halloween treats: Almost a third of adults say they grab some of their favorite sweets for themselves around Halloween, according to a 2020 National Confectioners Association poll.
3 Musketeers (Fun Size)
1.5
Brach’s Candy Corn
13.6
Hershey’s Miniatures
2.3
Jolly Rancher
4.3
M&M’s
22.8
Peeps Pumpkins
2.1
Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups (Snack Size)
1.25
Skittles
24.6
Snickers (Fun Size)
1.25
Sour Patch Kids
11
Starburst
5
Tootsie Pops Minis
5
Butterfinger (Fun size)
1.2
Kit Kat (Snack Size)
2.8
Twix (Fun Size)
1.25
York Peppermint Patties, Pumpkins
2