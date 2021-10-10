What 100 Calories of Halloween Candy Looks Like

Here's how to have some of what you're craving—without wrecking your diet this holiday

various candies lined up in graphic pattern (Sour Patch Kids, Reese's, Pumpkin Peeps, candy corn, Kit Kat, M&M's, Snickers, Starburst) Photo: John Walsh/Consumer Reports

You don’t need to be a kid to love Halloween treats: Almost a third of adults say they grab some of their favorite sweets for themselves around Halloween, according to a 2020 National Confectioners Association poll.

We all have our favorite seasonal treat, but the key to indulging healthfully is portion control. “You can fool yourself into thinking those ‘fun size’ packages are small, so you can eat a lot of them,” says Amy Keating, RD, a CR nutritionist. But calories and added sugars can add up fast.

To help you keep your consumption in check, we calculated the exact amount of 16 trick-or-treat favorites you can eat for 100 calories. Use this visual guide to keep tabs on how much you’re eating—and on days when you do indulge, try to limit other sugary foods, Keating says, because you get from 2 to 5 teaspoons of added sugars in 100 calories of these sweet treats.

3 Musketeers (Fun Size)
1.5
Brach’s Candy Corn
13.6
Hershey’s Miniatures
2.3
Jolly Rancher
4.3
M&M’s
22.8
Peeps Pumpkins
2.1
Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups (Snack Size)
1.25
Skittles
24.6
Snickers (Fun Size)
1.25
Sour Patch Kids
11
Starburst
5
Tootsie Pops Minis
5
Butterfinger (Fun size)
1.2
Kit Kat (Snack Size)
2.8
Twix (Fun Size)
1.25
York Peppermint Patties, Pumpkins
2

Catherine Roberts

