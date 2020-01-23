Carper's analysis of what the scaled-back plan would mean for consumers, first reported by the Washington Post, estimates that consumers would pay less for a new vehicle than under the plan currently in place—saving from $977 to $1,083, Carper said, citing the administration document. But they’d be spending more than $1,400 on fuel over the lifetime of the car.

“Adding hundreds of dollars to the cost of each vehicle would seem to be the opposite of the more affordable vehicles” the administration promised, Carper said in his letter to a senior official at the White House Office of Management and Budget. The letter is dated Jan. 22.

The Senate committee findings echo research conducted by Consumer Reports and released in November. According to the CR analysis, Consumers, under the Trump administration plan, would spend an average of about $3,200 more per vehicle on fuel over the lifetime of their vehicles. Cumulatively, all American consumers would lose about $300 billion, according to the CR analysis.

The administration plan to lower fuel economy targets has been challenged by California and other states that want to fight climate change and reduce air pollution.

The auto industry has been split on the Trump administration’s approach. Companies including General Motors and Toyota have backed the federal government in a lawsuit that would change the rules so California and other states cannot have their own clean-air rules. Ford, Honda and two other automakers haven’t joined that suit and instead negotiated a deal with California to produce more efficient vehicles.

John Bozzella, chairman and CEO of the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, the main industry trade group in Washington said “while we have not seen the final rule, automakers continue to support year-over-year increases in fuel economy standards, and we support a unified program as the best path forward.”