The CDC, via its Nationally Notifiable Disease Surveillance System, keeps its own count of Lyme disease cases that occur across the country every year. But the agency makes it clear that those official surveillance counts significantly underestimate the true amount of Lyme disease in the country. In recent years, the surveillance data has usually found about 30,000 to 40,000 annual cases.

That’s in part because confirming a case through the surveillance system is somewhat labor intensive for local health department staffers, according to Kugeler. “The increasing incidence of the disease and the number of lab reports that come into those health departments has definitely overwhelmed the available resources,” she says.

This highlights a key difference between the CDC’s surveillance data and the new estimate based on insurance claims. In traditional surveillance, potential cases of Lyme are carefully evaluated and confirmed before they’re added to the official count.

But in this new study, researchers didn’t review individual patients’ symptoms or lab tests—which means it’s possible that some cases may have been inaccurately diagnosed as Lyme disease. In the absence of its signature symptom, a target-shaped rash, which may not appear in 20 to 30 percent of cases, Lyme disease can be tricky to diagnose, notes Hu, and doctors are likely to err on the side of treating Lyme if they suspect it as a possibility. If not treated early, Lyme can cause a number of serious health problems, including arthritis, meningitis, and neurological problems.

The authors of the new study note that they can’t tell from the data how much underreporting of Lyme infections or overdiagnosing of cases in clinical settings might be influencing their result, one way or another.

In a way, however, that’s somewhat beside the point, Kugeler explains. Either way, the new estimate does show how many cases are recognized and treated as Lyme disease. “This effort is still, no matter what, a measure of the burden of the disease. It’s people who are seeking healthcare in the name of possible Lyme disease and being prescribed antibiotics in the name of Lyme disease,” she says.