In the study, scientists at the University of Iowa looked at information on 2,116 adults with an average age of about 43. All had provided a urine sample to the U.S. National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey between 1999 and 2002.

The scientists tested the samples for a variety of substances, including 3-phenoxybenzoic acid (3PBA), a marker that indicates previous exposure to pyrethroids.

The scientists also looked at data on the participants’ overall health and socioeconomic status, whether they died during the study period, and, if so, their cause of death. People with the highest concentrations of 3PBA in their urine were about three times more likely to die from cardiovascular disease than those who had the lowest concentrations of the chemical marker.

The researchers took a variety of factors that may have affected their results into consideration, including quality of diet, smoking status, and income and education levels.

But they might not have been able to control for all possibilities, so the study does not prove that pyrethroids caused the added deaths. It could be that people with the higher levels of the chemical marker in their urine were also subject to additional risk factors for heart disease and death that the research wasn’t able to measure. In addition, the researchers say the results should be interpreted with caution because the number of people who died from cardiovascular disease during the study was relatively small—just 41 out of 246 total deaths over the study period.

What the results amount to are a suggestion that pyrethroids might be linked to an increased risk of cardiovascular disease, says Lehmler, one of the study’s authors. However, he says, “one study doesn’t mean that you’ve answered all the questions,” and more research needs to be done.

Steven Stellman, Ph.D., M.P.H., a professor of clinical epidemiology at the Mailman School of Public Health at Columbia University in New York City, who wrote a commentary that accompanied the new study, agrees. “There’s a lot of hurdles to overcome before you bring down the gavel and indict pyrethroids as a family, or even individually, as increasing the risk of total mortality or cardiovascular mortality,” Stellman says.

These pesticides, he notes, are one of our most important tools for protecting people against diseases spread by mosquitoes and ticks.