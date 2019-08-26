Review hijackers also exploit Amazon’s mechanism for letting companies list variations on their product. This system, when used for its intended purpose, allows sellers to list shoes or a sweater in different sizes or colors, with each size having its own page and with the reviews aggregated together.

The system makes sense when used by legitimate sellers. However, review hijackers can use the system to lump together reviews from entirely different products—often from other sellers.

Judah Bergman says review hijackers use a software tool to search for dormant listings that are out of stock, but still have positive reviews attached. “Those are usually the ones that are easiest to just take over without anybody noticing.”

From there, hijackers bundle together the product page listings and use a variety of tactics to get the listings uploaded into Amazon’s back-end system. “These [products] will be out of stock, but their reviews are all connected together,” says Bergman. The only item in stock will be the item that the review hijacker is hoping to sell, boosted with positive reviews from other items.

“What happens is now you've got products that definitely don't follow the variational rules, but if you've got an [Amazon] seller support rep who's not really paying attention, that may be a way you can hijack a listing,” says Thomson. McCabe and Thomson both say these problems have persisted for years.

In the case of the posture correction brace I found, the different reviews were labeled as size variations including “Size: later452” (a paper card printing service), “Size: S-5” (dish-washing wands), and “Size: SS-34” (the adult-oriented spanking paddle).

A few days after I forwarded the posture correction brace example to Amazon, the spokesperson emailed a statement that read, in part, “We have clear guidelines about when products should be grouped together and we have guardrails in place to prevent products from being incorrectly grouped, either due to human error or abuse. The detail pages in question have been fixed.”

While Amazon acknowledged removing the reviews and product listings I had sent, it declined to discuss in detail how these apparent abuses of the selling system had taken place.

I also wrote to 10 sellers whose products seemed to be benefiting from review hijacking; using Amazon’s internal messaging system, I identified myself as a reporter and asked for an explanation.

Most sellers did not respond, and I didn’t get much clarity from those who did. HaoXin Store, which had a listing for iPhone headphone dongles that included reviews for iPhone cases and watch-face screen protectors, responded, “Sorry, I don't know what about it! Thanks!” The seller didn’t respond to my follow-up inquiry.

Enjoyable Experience was listed as the seller for an Amazon’s Choice 5-pack of FEEL2NICE 3-foot iPhone charging cables, on a page overflowing with reviews for other products, including a gaming headset, zip ties, and shaving brushes. This seller did respond, and seemed to indicate that his company had been a victim, not a perpetrator, of review hijacking.



“Dear reporter friend Hello, I am Adam Marks, the head of this FEEL2NICE brand, and I am very grateful for your comments on our products,” he wrote. “Our products have been modified by other sellers and changed to sell other products, which led to other products in my product evaluation.”

The seller provided an address with QQ, a popular Chinese email service, for follow up questions, but failed to respond to further inquiries.

I found the “FEEL2NICE” brand trademarked by a company called Shenzhen Senmaite Technology Co. Ltd., which is based in China. The company has four additional brands trademarked in the United States selling products on Amazon.

If FEEL2NICE had been the victim of review hijacking, its four sister brands, which also sell iPhone cables, had suffered the same fate. One brand’s cables had more than 200 reviews for a hands-free dog leash, while another brand’s listing included reviews for a reusable stainless steel straw. After I emailed them to an Amazon representative, the products were either removed or had the majority of their reviews deleted.