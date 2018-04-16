Consumer Reports’ experts believe, however, that it could be difficult for consumers to determine where the romaine they purchase is from, which is why they believe it’s best to avoid the lettuce altogether.

“Consumer Reports is making this recommendation given the potentially fatal consequences of E. coli, the fact that there are still several unknowns about this outbreak, and that no type of romaine has been ruled definitively safe by government officials,” says James E. Rogers, Ph.D., director of food safety research and testing at Consumer Reports. “While we are making this decision out of an abundance of caution, this warning is particularly important for vulnerable people like the elderly, pregnant women, and young children.”

CDC investigators don’t believe this outbreak is connected to the one that occurred late last year in the U.S. and Canada, although it is the same potentially deadly strain, E. coli O157:H7. No deaths have been reported, but 22 people have been hospitalized. Three of the patients have a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome, which is often associated with the O157:H7 E. coli strain.

The outbreak is widespread: Nine people were infected in Pennsylvania, eight in Idaho, and seven in New Jersey. There were also cases in Connecticut, New York, Ohio, Illinois, Michigan, Missouri, Virginia, and Washington state. The CDC says all the victims were sickened between March 22 and March 31, with most reporting that they ate romaine within a week of getting sick.

Laura Gieraltowski, Ph.D., M.P.H., the Foodborne Outbreak Response Team lead at the CDC, suspects that there will be more cases reported in the days and weeks ahead because illnesses that began after March 27 may not have been counted yet. Many of the cases so far were contracted from salad mixes used in restaurants, but some cases have been linked to bagged romaine purchased in stores.

One Pennsylvania company, Fresh Foods Manufacturing, on Saturday announced a voluntary recall of 8,757 pounds of retail salad products. Although none of the confirmed E. coli cases have yet been linked to Fresh Foods, the company is concerned that its romaine supplier may have been involved in the outbreak.

“The people who make up the fresh produce industry are keenly interested in finding out what went wrong with our extensive food safety programs,” Bob Whitaker, Ph.D., chief science and technology officer at the industry group Produce Marketing Association, said in a statement.

The federal response to this outbreak stands in contrast to the E. coli outbreak this past winter, when investigators at the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration did not make definitive consumer recommendations. Gieraltowski says the earlier outbreak was never conclusively linked to romaine (although Canadian investigators of the same outbreak issued a romaine recall based on their findings).

Food policy advocates—including Jean Halloran, director of food policy initiatives at Consumers Union, the advocacy division of Consumer Reports—had been critical of the muted government response to this past winter’s outbreak. Halloran says that the rapid response to this newer outbreak is an improvement but that investigators should go further.

“It is unrealistic to expect consumers to figure out whether their romaine was produced in Arizona or somewhere else, especially when eating in a restaurant,” she says. “The FDA should just advise consumers to avoid romaine lettuce until further notice.”

Rogers strongly urges investigators to “dig deep into why this has happened for the second time in five months with this specific product.” He says that this strain of E. coli is uncommon in leafy greens and that it’s important for consumers to learn more about why there have been two outbreaks in such a short time frame.